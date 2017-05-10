Are you ready? Land of Oz opening its enchanted gates for five days

Are you yearning for the yellow brick road, ruby slippers and a trip down memory lane? Beech Mountain’s historic Land of Oz park has announced it will reopen for five days over the summer.

The park will open on Fridays in June with guided tours down its famed Yellow Brick Road. The "Journey with Dorothy" is part of Beech Mountain's annual "Family Fun Month."



Land of Oz was an amusement park in the 1970s and is still rented out for weddings, parties and group picnics.

This summer, the park will open all five Fridays in June. The same thing happened in 2016 for the four Fridays in June.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Land of Oz was originally built atop Beech Mountain by the Robbins brothers, Harry, Grover and Spencer, founders of Tweetsie Railroad in Boone. They were looking for an attraction to bring summer visitors to the ski resort. Charlotte artist Jack Pentes designed the park.

The park features a scale replica of Auntie Em's house, a witch’s castle and other whimsical Oz oddities are found along the third of a mile Yellow Brick Road, paved with 44,000 bricks.



Last year, the park offered six tours a day. This summer, the tours leaves every 15 minutes, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and takes an estimated 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

WANT TO GO?

Tours are offered June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Tickets went on sale May 1 and many time slots are already full. Prices are $25 per ticket, plus convenience or handling fees.

Heads up, parents! You must be three feet tall to ride the chairlift, which takes you to the Land of Oz.

Information: www.landofoznc.com.

If you miss the summer fun, the Land of Oz says it will host the 24th Annual Autumn of Oz in for a weekend in September.

