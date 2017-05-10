Man arrested in Monroe bank robbery charged in string of break-ins

A man accused of robbing a bank in Monroe Tuesday morning has been charged in multiple other break-ins.

Monroe police say officers were called around 5:28 a.m. when the alarm went off at the PNC Bank on Dickerson Boulevard. Officers say they arrived and saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Bernardo Perez-Sanchez, inside the bank with a handgun.

Perez-Sanchez was caught while attempting to exit the back of the building. Police say during the investigation, Perez-Sanchez was also charged with breaking into the A&G Laundromat on April 3, breaking into the 610 Quick Mart on March 20 and attempting to break into a Low Price Grocery on Feb. 15.

He was charged with three counts of breaking and entering and larceny, four counts of injury to real property, attempted breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of burglary tools.

Perez-Sanchez was placed in the Union County Jail and given a $70,000 bond.

