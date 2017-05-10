Deputies use social media to catch suspected Christian book store robber

A man has been charged with robbery from a Christian book store after police tracked him down via social media.

According to Hickory Police, officers were called to the Lifeway Christian Store along the 1700-block of Highway 70 SE on Saturday evening around 5:54 p.m.

Police say a white man with a slim build in his mid-30s with short dark hair, 5'8" to 5'10", wearing dark shorts and a black and grey jacket robbed the store. Officers say he was in the store for a short time before approaching the register and demanding money.

According to police, there were no weapons used in the robbery.

Officers say they were able to use social media to track down the man, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher David Leatherman. Warrants were issued for Common Law Robbery and he was arrested on Tuesday. Police say Leatherman was also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.