Lockdown lifted at Sullivan Middle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A middle school in Rock Hill was placed on preventative lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area. 

Sullivan Middle School tweeted about the lockdown around 10 a.m., saying Rock Hill police were searching for someone in the area. 

The lockdown was lifted at 10:53 a.m.

Sullivan Middle is located on Eden Terrace, just off of Cherry Road. 

