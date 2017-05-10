Lockdown lifted at Sullivan Middle in Rock Hill

A middle school in Rock Hill was placed on preventative lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area.

Sullivan Middle School tweeted about the lockdown around 10 a.m., saying Rock Hill police were searching for someone in the area.

.@smfalcons has been placed in a preventative lockdown while @rockhillpd searches for a suspect in the area. We'll update when it has lifted — Sullivan Middle (@smfalcons) May 10, 2017

The lockdown was lifted at 10:53 a.m.

Sullivan Middle is located on Eden Terrace, just off of Cherry Road.

