Espana Flatbread

Presented by Executive Chef Brett Levan, Dilworth Tasting Room

Ingredients:

5 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 1/3 cups warm water

2 tablespoons yeast

1 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 °F

Add 2 tablespoons of yeast to 1 1/3 cup warm water. Stir and then set aside for 10 minutes.

Combined oil, salt and flour in a large mixing bowl.

Stir in water mixture to flour and knead the dough for 5 minutes until its smooth and elastic.

Cover mixture and let it rest for 20 minutes. The mixture should triple in size.

Remove from bowl onto flour dusted cutting board and divide into 4 pieces.

Brush each crust with olive oil; spread Romesco sauce lightly over the surface, and add selecting toppings.

Bake the pizzas for 15 to 20 minutes, until they're golden brown.

Romesco Sauce

Yield: 1 ½ Cup

Ingredients:

1 large roasted red pepper

1 garlic clove

½ cup slivered toasted almonds

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Pulse first 6 ingredients in a food processor until very finely chopped. With motor running, slowly add oil; process and smooth. Season with salt and pepper

Cover and chill