Man's nap in truck leads to list of drug charges

A man's snooze in the parking lot near the Rowan County Courthouse on Tuesday let to a long list of charges and the discovery of three meth labs, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Brandon Peterson, 24, of the 3300 block of Statesville Boulevard, was found sleeping in his Nissan pick-up on Tuesday while waiting for a court appearance.

When he was awakened, deputies discovered methamphetamine in the truck. Peterson was charged with drug possession, maintaining a vehicle for drugs, and failure to appear in court.

Bond is set at $25,000.

Deputies then followed up with a consent search of Peterson's home. Three "one pot" meth labs were found in the house.

Additional charges were then added including manufacturing methamphetamine and drug possession.

