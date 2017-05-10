Corrections Officer assaulted in prison

A Corrections Officer was assaulted in a state prison in Salisbury on Tuesday.

According to the report, the officer was in the kitchen at Piedmont Correctional Institution on Camp Road. The officer was holding a tray of sandwiches when he was hit in the face by inmate Devozeo Person, 34.

The officer fell to the ground and was assaulted again by Person.

The officer suffered a broken right orbital socket and broken jaw and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Charges are pending against Person.

Person is serving a 23 year sentence for rape and sexual offense.

Person has ten infractions since beginning his prison term in 2007.

Infractions include damaging state property, fighting, theft of property, three sexual acts, disobeying orders, and selling medication.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.