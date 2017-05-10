Father of slain CMPD officer wants answers about killer's prison status

I'm showing the faces of Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton. Not the man who went to prison for killing them.

Sean Clark's father, Bob, continues to make waves that his son's killer isn't in maximum security and - maybe more importantly to Bob - that he was moved out of maximum security with no word to him.

We first talked about this a couple weeks ago (read comprehensive article here) and The Charlotte Observer ran with it this week. Glad they did. The story deserves attention. Bob Clark says he also talked with former Governor Pat McCrory who - Bob says - was frustrated upon hearing the news.

He said he hadn't known; Bob was the one who told him.

"It's disgusting to me," Bob says. "I'd have fought the move to give this man less attention and more free privileges, except, I didn't even know about it to fight it. It feels like to me sometimes criminals have more rights than victims."

The North Carolina state prison system tells WBTV it moved Demetrious Montgomery to medium security years ago. It says it's now reviewing that decision after hearing from so many people when that fact become public.

"I feel we are victims of a crime, but victims of a system as well," Bob says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officers Clark and Shelton were ambushed in 2007 after resolving a domestic disturbance call in east Charlotte. We paid tribute to those men on the ten year anniversary of their murders. You can watch the full 30-minute special here.

"I just want answers to questions," Bob said. "Like why the hell he would be downgraded in security after shooting my son and Jeff in cold blood."

