Man uses 'threatening note' to rob drug store

A man used a threatening note to rob the Rite-Aid on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday just after 1:30, according to police.

The victim told police that a man wearing a pollen mask walked into the drug store and approached the clerk, sliding a note across the counter.

The note said that man knew who the clerk was, knew where she lived, and also threatened bodily harm. The note also demanded that Oxycodone be placed in a bag and given to him.

The clerk complied and the man left with the bag of drugs.

The man is described as "possibly Asian," 5'6" to 5'8", wearing dark clothes. Police say he was driving a champagne colored Lexus SUV, possible a 2010 or 2011 model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

