One seriously injured after van strikes moped near uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a crash near uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a van struck a moped around 8:30 a.m. on South Boulevard at Park Avenue. 

Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. 

