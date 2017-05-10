Man hospitalized after being struck by CATS bus in uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Man hospitalized after being struck by CATS bus in uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian went to the hospital after being struck by a CATS bus in uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was walking on W Trade Street toward N Poplar Street and the bus driver didn't see him.

Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center. He's expected to be OK. 

