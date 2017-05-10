CMS: Weapon found in Palisades Park Elementary School restroom

A weapon was found in a restroom at an elementary school in Mecklenburg County's Lake Wylie area, school officials said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the weapon was found in a hallway restroom at Palisades Park Elementary School, located on York Road. "Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified," CMS says.

Below is the message CMS says they sent to parents following the incident:

Good afternoon Palisades Park Elementary families: Keeping families aware of incidents that happen on campus is important. This morning during arrival a weapon was found in one of our hallway restrooms. Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified. Students and staff are safe and the instructional day was not interrupted. Please check your children’s backpacks daily to ensure that appropriate items are being brought to school. Thank you for your support of PPES.

A viewer wrote in Tuesday saying that a gun was found by two students, but CMS has not confirmed what type of weapon was recovered or who found it.

