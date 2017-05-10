Trees gone, sidewalk renovations to begin in downtown Salisbury

If you're thinking part of downtown Salisbury looks a little bare, you're right. City work crews have spent several days removing trees in the 100 block of West Innes Street to make way for repairs and renovations to the sidewalks.

The work began on Monday and continued on Tuesday, with one lane in each direction of West Innes closed for a time so that crews could cut overhanging branches and bring the trees down.

The work is most noticeable in front of the Rowan County Administration building where trees are gone and sidewalks have already been torn out.

The new sidewalks will include concrete and brick pavers, according to the city.

Trees will be replanted in the fall once the sidewalk work is complete.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved,