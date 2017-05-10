The CMS school change list: Your scorecard as the school board nears a vote

More than 80 of 170 schools will see some type of change in 2017 or 2018 if CMS approves the latest student assignment plan (Charlotte Observer)

After three hours of public comments Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s next step in student assignment changes is a special work session at 5 p.m. May 16 at the Government Center. That’s where Superintendent Ann Clark says she’ll present revisions to her plan based on feedback from the public.

The vote scheduled for May 24 (some parents are seeking a delay) will cap two years of student assignment changes. I’ve updated this school-by-school list to include changes approved in November for 2017-18, along with those proposed for 2018-19.

For simplicity in alphabetizing, schools named after people are listed by last name, except in the case of the potentially confusing Alexander schools (Alexander Graham, J.M. Alexander and Nathaniel Alexander). Seven new schools scheduled to open in 2017 or 2018 are listed after the existing schools.

I think this is the best one-stop guide, but if you want more detail my list is drawn from this CMS narrative on the proposed 2018 changes, this list of maps and this summary of the changes approved for 2017.

You can also find the goals and guiding principles for the whole review, my explanation of the new socioeconomic status ratings used to measure school diversity, this CMS list of how schools look on diversity this year, this CMS report on how diversity would change based on the proposed changes, and my analysis of how proposed 2018 changes will affect high-poverty schools. I’ve included diversity numbers in this list only where there’s a dramatic change, and I’ve used “poverty” as shorthand for low socioeconomic status, which incorporates not only income but English proficiency, home ownership, single-parent homes and parents’ education level.

Albemarle Road Elementary: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018.

Albemarle Road Middle: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018, which relieves crowding.

Alexander Graham Middle: In 2018, students from the Dilworth Elementary zone inside the I-277 loop would move to Sedgefield Middle, while Sedgefield sends some from the Pinewood Elementary zone. Some students from the Selwyn Elementary zone move to Carmel Middle. See maps of Dilworth/Sedgefield, the AG/Sedgefield, the Pinewood Elementary and the Beverly Woods/Selwyn boundary changes.

Allenbrook Elementary: In 2018 some students move to Westerly Hills, feeding to Wilson Middle and Harding High (see map). The remaining students will feed to Ranson Middle instead of Whitewater (see map).

Ardrey Kell High: In 2018, picks up some South Meck students who live in the Endhaven Elementary zone (see map).

Ashley Park: Remains a preK-8 school. In 2018, the elementary students who live in the Wesley Heights neighborhood move to Bruns Elementary (see map). Another part of the zone moves to a new First Ward Arts zone (see map), relieving crowding at Ashley Park.

Bailey Middle: No change.

Bain Elementary: No change.

Ballantyne Elementary: No change.

Barnette Elementary: No change.

Barringer Elementary: No change.

Berewick Elementary: No change.

Berry Academy of Technology: No change.

Berryhill School: Remains a preK-8 school. Loses part of its zone to the new Renaissance West K-8 school opening in 2017 (see map).

Beverly Woods Elementary: In 2018, picks up some students from Selwyn Elementary (see map).

Billingsville Elementary: The board approved adding a STEM magnet in 2017, but that has been canceled because of low participation. In 2018, Billingsville is scheduled to be paired with Cotswold Elementary (see map), with students in the combined zone attending Billingsville for K-2 and Cotswold for 3-5. Both will offer an International Baccalaureate magnet program. The change helps fill seats at Billingsville and dramatically shifts the demographics, from 99 percent low socioeconomic status to 44 percent high.

Blythe Elementary: In 2018 the part of the zone west of I-77 moves to Torrence Creek Elementary (see map), relieving crowding. Part of the Winding Springs zone moves to Blythe (see map).

Bradley Middle: No changes to boundaries, but the proposed Hough/Hopewell change in 2018 (see map) means students will no longer split to two high schools.

Briarwood Elementary: No change.

Bruns Academy: In 2018 the preK-8 school is slated to become an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Ranson Middle (see map). Some elementary students move to a new University Park Elementary zone (see map). Bruns picks up students from the Wesley Heights neighborhood, currently assigned to Ashley Park (see map). A magnet program will be added, with the theme to be determined. Poverty is expected to drop from 91 percent to 56 percent, depending partly on magnet enrollment.

Butler High: Picks up a few East Meck students who live within the town of Matthews in 2018 (see map).

Byers School: Remains a K-8 school, but loses some students to the new Villa Heights Elementary (see map) and Eastway Middle (see map) in 2018. Adds a countywide health and medical careers magnet, which feeds to Hawthorne High. Poverty is expected to drop from 98 percent to 59 percent.

Carmel Middle: Picks up some Sedgefield Middle students from the Huntingtowne Farms Elementary zone (see map) and some Alexander Graham students from the Selwyn Elementary zone (see map) in 2018.

Cato Middle College High: No change.

Chantilly Montessori: No change.

Charlotte Engineering Early College at UNCC: Adds a program for students who want to become educators, starting with ninth-graders in 2017.

Clear Creek Elementary: No change.

Cochrane Collegiate Academy: Current students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years. In 2018 Cochrane picks up some students from the Orr Elementary zone, currently zoned for Eastway Middle, in 2018 (see map). No change to iMeck high school magnet.

Collinswood Language Academy: No change. Expected to see relief from crowding when a new Spanish immersion neighorhood/magnet school opens at the Eastland Mall site in 2018.

Community House Middle: Loses some students from the Pineville Elementary zone to Quail Hollow in 2018, which relieves crowding (see map).

Cornelius Elementary: Picks up students from Washam Elementary in 2018, filling seats at Cornelius (see map).

Cotswold Elementary: In 2018, slated to be paired with Billingsville Elementary, with students in the combined zone attending Billingsville for K-2 and Cotswold for 3-5 (see map). Both will offer an International Baccalaureate magnet program. The pairing relieves crowding at Cotswold and reduces the level of high socioeconomic students from 57 percent to 44 percent.

Crestdale Middle: Picks up a few McClintock Middle students who live within the town of Matthews. A 200-seat arts magnet will be added.

Coulwood STEM Academy: No change.

Cox Road Elementary: Picks up part of the Nathaniel Alexander zone in 2018 (see map).

Croft Community School: No change to the school itself, but the middle school feed changes for part of the zone in 2018 (see map).

Crown Point Elementary: No change.

Davidson Elementary: No change.

Davis IB: In 2017, the K-12 military/leadership magnet sends its high school students to Hawthorne and starts transitioning the K-8 program to an International Baccalaureate magnet. In 2018 Davis is slated to add neighborhood students from a zone created from parts of the Sedgefield elementary and middle school zones (see map). The neighborhood students would also take part in the IB curriculum.

Devonshire Elementary: No change.

Dilworth Elementary: In 2018 slated to be paired with Sedgefield Elementary, with the two zones merged (see map). K-2 students attend Sedgefield and 3-5 students Dilworth. Feed is to Sedgefield Middle and Myers Park High. The part of the Dilworth zone inside the I-277 loop moves to a new First Ward Arts zone. Changes relieve crowding at Dilworth. Percentage of high socioeconomic students drops from 75 percent to 66 percent.

Druid Hills Academy: Remains a preK-8 school. In 2018 some elementary students move to a new University Park Elementary zone (see map) and some to Highland Renaissance Elementary and Martin Luther King Middle (see map), which relieves crowding.

East Mecklenburg High: In 2018 loses some students from the Oakhurst Elementary zone to Garinger (see map) and a few who live within Matthews town boundaries to Butler (see map).

Eastover Elementary: No change.

Eastway Middle: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018. Also in 2018 Eastway loses some from the Orr Elementary zone to Cochrane Collegiate Academy (see map) and picks up some from Byers School (see map) and Martin Luther King Middle (see map). A 100-seat leadership and STEM magnet will be added, and will become the continuation school for Elizabeth Traditional Elementary. All Eastway students will feed to Garinger High, compared with three schools now.

Current Eastway students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years.

eLearning Academy: Will move to an undetermined location in 2018.

Elizabeth Lane Elementary: No change.

Elizabeth Traditional Elementary: No change to the school, but a new partial magnet at Eastway Middle becomes the new feed, starting with sixth and seventh grades in 2018.

Elon Park Elementary: No change.

Endhaven Elementary: No change to the school, but the high school feed for part of the zone changes in 2018 (see map).

First Ward Arts: In 2018 the full-magnet elementary school becomes a partial arts magnet, with a new neighborhood zone created from parts of the Ashley Park and Dilworth Elementary zones (see map). All students participate in the arts theme. Neighborhood students feed to Sedgefield Middle and Myers Park High.

Garinger High: In 2018 loses some students to Independence High. Picks up some from the Oakhurst Elementary zone, currently zoned for Myers Park and East Meck. Picks up some from West Charlotte. See Garinger maps here and here.

Grand Oak Elementary: No change to boundaries, but the high school feed for this zone shifts from Hough to Hopewell in 2018 (see map).

Greenway Park Elementary: In 2018 a few students who live within the Matthews town limit move to Matthews Elementary (see map). A 100-seat arts magnet program will be added. Poverty is projected to drop from 82 percent to 69 percent.

Grier Academy: No change.

Harding High: In 2018 picks up some students from the Allenbrook Elementary zone, currently zoned for West Charlotte (see map). Loses some from the Huntingtowne Farms zone to South Meck (see map) and from the Pinewood zone to Myers Park (see map). Adds a 350-seat coding and digital technology magnet.

Harper Middle College High: No change.

Hawk Ridge Elementary: No change.

Hawthorne High: In 2017, picks up JROTC, public service, Arabic and Project Lead the Way courses from Davis Military/Leadership School.

Hickory Grove Elementary: No change.

Hidden Valley Elementary: No change.

Highland Creek Elementary: No change.

Highland Mill Montessori: No change.

Highland Renaissance Elementary: Loses some students to the new Villa Heights Elementary (see map) and picks up some from Druid Hills Academy (see map) in 2018.

Hopewell High: In 2018 students in the Grand Oak Elementary zone and part of the Torrence Creek Elementary zone move from Hough to Hopewell (see map). Fills seats at Hopewell.

Hornets Nest Elementary: No change.

Huntersville Elementary: No change.

Hough High: In 2018 students in the Grand Oak Elementary zone and part of the Torrence Creek Elementary zone move from Hough to Hopewell (see map). Reduces crowding at Hough.

Huntingtowne Farms Elementary: No changes to the school, but boundary changes at other levels mean students all advance to the same middle and high school in 2018 (see map).

Idlewild Elementary: No change.

Independence High: Picks up some Garinger students from areas that are assigned to the new K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site in 2018.

Irwin Academic Center: No change.

J.M. Alexander Middle: In 2018 some students from the Winding Springs Elementary zone, now zoned for Ranson and Martin, move to Alexander (see map). Some students from the Croft Elementary zone move to Ridge Road Middle, which means all Alexander students now feed to the same high school (see map).

Kennedy Middle: No change.

King Middle: Loses some students from the Highland Renaissance zone to Eastway Middle, picks up some from the Druid Hills zone (see map).

Lake Wylie Elementary: Picks up some students from Steele Creek Elementary in 2018 (see map).

Lansdowne Elementary: No change.

Lebanon Road Elementary: No change.

Levine Middle College High: No change.

Long Creek Elementary: Adds a 220-seat arts magnet in 2018.

Mallard Creek Elementary: No change.

Mallard Creek High: In 2018 picks up some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone, currently zoned for Vance (see map). Some students from the Stoney Creek Elementary zone move to Vance (see map).

Martin Middle: Picks up STEM magnet program from Morehead STEM Academy in 2018. Loses some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone to Ridge Road Middle (see map), and some from the Winding Springs zone to J.M. Alexander Middle. Martin will send students to two high schools, instead of the current three.

Matthews Elementary: Picks up a few Greenway Park students who live within Matthews town boundaries in 2018 (see map).

McAlpine Elementary: No change.

McClintock Middle: Current students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years. In 2018 a few students who live within Matthews town boundaries move to Crestdale Middle (see map).

McKee Road Elementary: No change.

Merry Oaks Elementary: No change.

Mint Hill Middle: No change.

Montclaire Elementary: No change.

Morehead STEM Academy: In 2018 the full-magnet K-8 school becomes a partial magnet elementary school, paired with next-door Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and pulling students from that zone. K-2 students go to Nathaniel Alexander and 3-5 to Morehead. Neighborhood and magnet students all get STEM program. Grades 6-8 move to Martin Middle, which is on the same Governor’s Village campus. The change adds 500 STEM magnet seats at the elementary level and 50 in middle school.

Mountain Island Lake Academy: No change.

Myers Park High: In 2018 picks up some students from the Ashley Park zone, currently zoned for West Charlotte High (see map); from the Dilworth Elementary zone (see map); and from the Pinewood zone, currently zoned for Harding (see map). Loses some from the Oakhurst Elementary zone to Garinger (see map) and from the Selwyn Elementary zone to South Meck (see map).

Myers Park Traditional Elementary: No changes to the school, but a new partial magnet at Quail Hollow Middle provides a new feed, starting with sixth and seventh grades in 2018.

Nathaniel Alexander Elementary: In 2018 the neighborhood school becomes a partial STEM magnet, paired with next-door Morehead. K-2 students go to Nathaniel Alexander and 3-5 to Morehead. Part of the zone also moves to Cox Road Elementary, with feed changing to Ridge Road Middle and Mallard Creek High (see map).

Nations Ford Elementary: No change.

Newell Elementary: No change.

North Mecklenburg High: No change.

Northeast Middle: Adds a 220-seat computer science and coding magnet in 2018.

Northridge Middle: Adds a 200-seat computer science and coding magnet in 2018.

Northwest School of the Arts: No change, but plans to open a middle school arts magnet at Crestdale in 2018 could reduce enrollment in grades 6-8, allowing for expansion of high school magnet seats.

Oakdale Elementary: No change to the school but the high school feed changes for part of the zone (see map).

Oakhurst STEAM Academy: No change to the school but the high school feed for this zone goes from three schools to one (see map).

Oaklawn Language Academy: No change.

Olde Providence Elementary: No change.

Olympic High: No change.

Orr Elementary: No change to the school but the middle school feed changes for part of the zone (see map).

Palisades Park Elementary: STEM magnet program moves to Winget Park Elementary in 2017.

Park Road Montessori: No change.

Parkside Elementary: No change.

Paw Creek Elementary: Adds a computer science magnet program in 2017.

Performance Learning Center: No change.

Piedmont Middle: No change.

Pineville Elementary: No change to the school but all students will feed to the same middle school in 2018 (see map).

Pinewood Elementary: No change to the school but in 2018 the middle and high school feed changes for part of the zone (see map).

Piney Grove Elementary: No change.

Polo Ridge Elementary: No change.

Providence High: No change.

Providence Spring Elementary: No change.

Quail Hollow Middle: In 2018 picks up some students from the Pineville Elementary zone who are zoned for Community House Middle, which fills seats at Quail Hollow (see map). Adds a leadership and Paideia magnet in 2018.

Rama Road Elementary: No change.

Randolph Road Middle: No change.

Ranson Middle: In 2018 students from the Winding Springs Elementary zone move to Alexander Middle. Students from Bruns, Allenbrook and the new University Park zones move to Ranson. Ranson students will feed to two high schools, instead of the current four. Click here and scroll down to Ranson t see several maps.

Reedy Creek Elementary: No change.

Reid Park Academy: In 2017, loses a small part of its zone to the new Renaissance West school (see map). In 2018 the preK-8 school is slated to become an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Wilson Middle. An additional part of the zone would shift to the new Renaissance West for grades K-8, which relieves crowding.

Ridge Road Middle: In 2018 picks up students who live in part of the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone who currently go to Martin Middle (see map), as well as some students from the Croft Elementary zone who currently go to Alexander Middle (see map).

River Gate Elementary: No change.

River Oaks Academy: No change.

Rocky River High: No change.

Robinson Middle: No change.

Sedgefield Elementary: In 2018, slated to be paired with Dilworth Elementary, with the two zones merged. K-2 students attend Sedgefield and 3-5 students Dilworth (see map). Feed is to Sedgefield Middle and Myers Park High. Some students would move from the current Sedgefield zone to a new Marie G. Davis zone (see map). The change would help fill seats at Sedgefield and change the demographics from 75 percent low socioeconomic status to 66 percent high socioeconomic status.

Sedgefield Middle: In 2017, the secondary Montessori magnet program moves to a new Williams Montessori. Current neighborhood students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years.

In 2018 Sedgefield picks up some students from the Alexander Graham zone inside the I-277 loop and sends some from the Pinewood Elementary zone to Alexander Graham. Loses some to a new Marie G. Davis zone and to Carmel Middle. Poverty drops from 77 percent to 50 percent. To see several maps of the changes, click here and scroll to Sedgefield Middle.

Selwyn Elementary: Loses some students to Beverly Woods Elementary in 2018, which slightly relieves crowding (see map).

Shamrock Gardens Elementary: No change.

Sharon Elementary: No change.

Smithfield Elementary: No change.

South Charlotte Middle: No change.

South Mecklenburg High: In 2018 picks up some Harding students from the Huntingtowne Farms zone (see map) and some Myers Park students from the Selwyn Elementary zone (see map). Sends some from the Endhaven zone to Ardrey Kell High (see map). This school remains highly crowded, but Clark says she avoided making boundary changes because it will likely be relieved by a high school in the 2017 bond plan.

Southwest Middle: No change.

Starmount Elementary: No change.

Statesville Road Elementary: No change.

Steele Creek Elementary: Some students move to Lake Wylie Elementary in 2018 to relieve crowding (see map).

Sterling Elementary: Current students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years.

Stoney Creek Elementary: No change to boundaries but in 2018 the zone would feed to only one high school, instead of two (see map).

Thomasboro Academy: No change. Remains a K-8 school.

Torrence Creek Elementary: In 2018 picks up the part of the Blythe Elementary zone west of I-77, which fills seats at Torrence Creek (see map).

Trillium Springs Montessori: No change.

Tuckaseegee Elementary: Current students were eligible for a new priority to switch schools in 2017, based on low performance in prior years.

Turning Point Academy: Alternative school for students with discipline problems moves in 2017 from the former Williams Middle School to the former Pawtuckett Elementary site.

University Meadows Elementary: No change.

University Park Arts: In 2018 the full-magnet elementary school becomes a partial arts magnet, with a new neighborhood zone created from parts of the Druid Hills (see map) and Bruns (see map) zones. All students participate in the arts theme. Neighborhood students will feed to Ranson Middle and West Charlotte High.

Vance High: In 2018, loses some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone (see map) and picks up some from the Stoney Creek Elementary zone, currently zoned for Mallard Creek High (see map).

Waddell Language Academy: No change.

Washam Elementary: In 2018 sends some students who live closer to Cornelius Elementary to that school, easing crowding at Washam (see map).

West Charlotte High: In 2018 picks up students from the Oakdale Elementary zone, currently zoned for West Meck. Loses some students from the Ashley Park zone to Myers Park High, some from the Allenbrook zone to Harding, and some from the Byers and Druid Hills zones to Garinger. Click here and scroll to West Charlotte to see several maps.

West Mecklenburg High: In 2018 students from the Oakdale Elementary zone move to West Charlotte High (see map).

Westerly Hills Academy: In 2017 loses part of its zone to the new Renaissance West school (see map). In 2018 preK-8 school is slated to become an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Wilson Middle. Picks up some elementary students from the Allenbrook zone (see map).

Whitewater Elementary: No change.

Whitewater Middle: In 2018 loses students from the Allenbrook Elementary zone to Wilson (see map) and Ranson (see map) middle schools. Adds a 360-seat magnet program, theme to be determined. Poverty is expected to drop from 60 percent to below 50 percent.

Winding Springs Elementary: In 2018 some students move to Blythe Elementary, relieving crowding (see map). The school’s middle school feed, which used to split between Martin and Ranson, becomes Alexander (see map). The changes reduce poverty from 74 percent to 64 percent.

Windsor Park Elementary: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018, which relieves crowding (see map).

Winget Park Elementary: In 2017 picks up the STEM magnet program currently located at Palisades Park Elementary.

Winterfield Elementary: No change.

New schools

Eastland Mall site: Yet-unnamed K-8 school opens in 2018 as a partial Spanish language magnet, with a neighborhood zone pulled from parts of the Windsor Park Elementary, Albemarle Road Elementary, Eastway Middle and Albemarle Road Middle zones. The magnet will offer 600 seats.

Merancas Middle College High: Opens in 2017 at Central Piedmont Community College’s Merancas campus as an opt-in school for grades 11 and 12.

Renaissance West STEAM Academy: New partial magnet K-8 school opens in 2017 in west Charlotte. In 2018 boundaries would be revised to bring in part of the Reid Park zone.

Vaughan Elementary: Computer science magnet school opening at the old Newell Elementary building in 2017.

Villa Heights Elementary: The school closed as an elementary in 2011, then was briefly leased to a charter school before becoming a small academy for high school students. It will reopen as an elementary school in 2018, with a zone pulled from the Walter G. Byers and Highland Renaissance zones.

Williams Secondary Montessori: Montessori magnet for grades 7-12 opening in 2017 in the building that used to house a neighborhood middle school.

Wilson Middle: Closed in 2011, it will reopen with students from the Westerly Hills and Reid Park zones, as well as some from the Allenbrook Elementary zone who are currently zoned for Whitewater Middle. It will include a 400-seat computer science and coding magnet.