Woman plows into gas pump in southeast Charlotte

A woman is OK after plowing into a gas pump in southeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on N Wendover Road.
Officials say the driver dropped a drink, went to reach for it and swerved into the gas pump.
No injuries were reported and no gas lines were broken.
