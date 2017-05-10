Woman plows into gas pump in southeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman plows into gas pump in southeast Charlotte

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman is OK after plowing into a gas pump in southeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning. 

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on N Wendover Road. 

Officials say the driver dropped a drink, went to reach for it and swerved into the gas pump.

No injuries were reported and no gas lines were broken.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly