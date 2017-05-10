Possible attack at local school busted

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, May 10. Here is a first look at the stories we're getting new details on right now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

We're learning how police stopped what could have been a very dangerous situation at a local high school. Deputies say a student had a bookbag full of knives, shotgun shells, fireworks, and an actual hit list at Forest Hills High School in Union County. WBTV's Micah Smith has a live report at 5 a.m. on how police got a tip that something could possibly happen.

The news of FBI Director James Comey getting fired is still reverberating around the nation. We have reaction to the president's decision and more on the search to find a replacement.

Several popular restaurants just outside of Uptown Charlotte on the west side are being targeted my burglars and they may be connected. We obtained the surveillance from PInky's Westside Grill which was one of the restaurants hit.

Did you know it's National Bike to School Day? There's a specific message one Charlotte school wants you to know as they commemorate the day this morning.

NEW at 6 a.m.: Wake up! We've got big news for you about sleep. If you're lacking catching some ZZZ's there are a number of products and companies offering to help you. Make sure you're awake and tuned in at 6:45 a.m .to see the story.

We're live on air now. Tune in!

Christine