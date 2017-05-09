Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A student at Forest Hills High in Union County was found with knives and a hit list in his backpack. Reporter Alex Giles is asking how police found out and were able to foil any plans for violence.

The one surprise of the FBI Director James Comey’s firing is the response from NC Republican Senator Richard Burr. Instead of towing the party line, Sen. Burr is troubled by the timing. He says President Trump’s dismissal of Comey further confuses an already confusing investigation. Burr is the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A 16-year old boy faces charges of assault tonight after he threw an elderly woman to the ground, then into a swimming pool. Why? Because she asked politely for the group to turn down their music.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!