A student at Forest Hills High in Union County was found with knives and a hit list in his backpack. Reporter Alex Giles is asking how police found out and were able to foil any plans for violence.
The one surprise of the FBI Director James Comey’s firing is the response from NC Republican Senator Richard Burr. Instead of towing the party line, Sen. Burr is troubled by the timing. He says President Trump’s dismissal of Comey further confuses an already confusing investigation. Burr is the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
A 16-year old boy faces charges of assault tonight after he threw an elderly woman to the ground, then into a swimming pool. Why? Because she asked politely for the group to turn down their music.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting a public hearing is scheduled. Almost 100 people had signed up to speak to say they are for the student assignment, against it or they want to delay it.
In this effort, Charlotte Uprising has an ally in the Exodus Foundation, a well-established group which helps families heal from the effects of incarceration and offers re-entry support like mentoring and job networking.
More than 7,400 words, names, acronyms and initials have been banned by the state of North Carolina from appearing on a vanity license plate.
That's the last time anyone saw 47-year-old George Richardson. He had argued with his son earlier that evening and the son and the rest of Richardson's family left him alone in his cabin for the night.
A teenager was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County.
