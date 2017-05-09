Group hopes to bail out women for Mother's Day

At Tuesday night's school board meeting a public hearing is scheduled. Almost 100 people had signed up to speak to say they are for the student assignment, against it or they want to delay it.More >>
In this effort, Charlotte Uprising has an ally in the Exodus Foundation, a well-established group which helps families heal from the effects of incarceration and offers re-entry support like mentoring and job networking.More >>
More than 7,400 words, names, acronyms and initials have been banned by the state of North Carolina from appearing on a vanity license plate.More >>
That's the last time anyone saw 47-year-old George Richardson. He had argued with his son earlier that evening and the son and the rest of Richardson's family left him alone in his cabin for the night.More >>
A teenager was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County.More >>
