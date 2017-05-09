CMS parents ready to weigh in on controversial student assignment plan

Parents are ready to weigh in on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District’s (CMS) proposed student assignment plan. At Tuesday night's school board meeting a public hearing is scheduled. Almost 100 people had signed up to speak to say they are for the student assignment, against it or they want to delay it.

"I am really concerned that they are going to make a very prompt and fast decision," Morehead STEM Academy Parent Ivy Stinson said. "And we would like a slow, concise researched decision to be made."

The plan would impact 75 schools. It would switch schools for many students. CMS wants more diverse schools and help boost academic achievement at some struggling schools.

Some parents are ready to embrace the student assignment plan. Jessica RoBards says she will tell the school board to vote yes for the student assignment plan. Her son attends Sedgefield Elementary. The plan would merge Sedgefield Elementary with high performing and low poverty Dilworth Elementary.

"I believe it's going to increase attendance," RoBards said. "Support, parent involvement, academics. We're real excited about what this brings to our neighborhoods."

School board members are ready for a long meeting.

"I got plenty of rest," CMS School Board member Dr. Ruby Jones said. "So I can listen attentively."

Jones says she has not made up her mind about the student assignment plan. She is waiting to hear from all parents and the community.

"Getting their feedback will help us make the changes - the reassignments a better model." Jones said.

Parents say this student assignment process could become political. CMS parents, who are voters, say depending on how the student assignment vote ends up, it will determine how they will vote on the district's proposed bond referendum and which candidate they choose in the upcoming CMS school board election. Six seats are up for grabs in November.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the student assignment plan May 24.

