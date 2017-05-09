Massive search fails to solve mystery of missing Avery County man

Search teams from across North Carolina came to Harper's Creek in Avery County on Tuesday to try and find a man who has been missing since April 15.

That's the last time anyone saw 47-year-old George Richardson. He had argued with his son earlier that evening and the son and the rest of Richardson's family left him alone in his cabin for the night.

The next morning the cabin, his truck, and trackhoe were found destroyed by fire. Richardson was nowhere to be found.

"We do not know if it was foul play or something else," said Avery County Sheriff's Lt. Detective Frank Catalano.

Several searches were conducted in the following days but nothing was found. The search on Tuesday was in vain as well.

Even so, authorities say it is progress. By eliminating areas to search, it means detectives can focus on other possibilities.

"We are doing everything we can," said Catalano. Anyone with information is urged to call the Avery County Sheriffs office.

