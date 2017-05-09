62-year-old charged with sexual battery

A 62-year-old Rowan County man was charged with sexual battery on Tuesday, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Walter Eugene Bares of East Spencer was arrested by deputies shortly after 2:00 pm.

Bares prior criminal record includes driving while impaired, damage to property, and failure to pay income taxes.

No additional details were released in the case. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

