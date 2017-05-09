Man accused of shooting himself while running away from armed robbery

The story began last November when the NASCAR world came out for Jake Leatherman’s funeral.More >>
A 62-year-old Rowan County man was charged with sexual battery on Tuesday, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two African-American workers at Facebook’s data center in Rutherford County have sued the company over allegations of racial harassment and discrimination.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man walked into the convenience store at 2:14 a.m., robbed the business at gunpoint, then ran away.More >>
