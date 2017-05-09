Man accused of shooting himself while running away from armed robbery

A man has been arrested and accused of robbing a Kangaroo Express on North Tryon Street Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man walked into the convenience store at 2:14 a.m., robbed the business at gunpoint, then ran away.

Witnesses told responding officers that a suspect was seen running from the business toward E. Mallard Creek Church Road. Someone also told CMPD they heard a gunshot coming from that direction and saw the suspect limping away from the area.

A few hours later, Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy called the police to let them know that a man showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg. The description hospital officials gave reportedly matched that of the robbery suspect.

According to CMPD, Lavarius Patterson was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery. Police said he shot himself while running away from the scene of the robbery.

Patterson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be taken to jail after being discharged from the hospital.

