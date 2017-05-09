CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Fall to Indians 3-2 Tuesday

Knights Fall to Indians 3-2 Tuesday

Jason Bourgeois Launches Solo Homer in Seventh Inning



(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) -- Jason Bourgeois homered and Tyler Danish was solid over six innings, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday at Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. First pitch of the game was thrown at 11:16 a.m. after rain delayed the start by 11 minutes. The two teams are scheduled to play a second morning game on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. from Indianapolis.



On a team full of young prospects, Bourgeois, 35, is one of the important veterans on the team. Over the course of his professional baseball career -- which has spanned parts of 18 seasons in the minors and parts of eight in the majors -- Bourgeois has been a valuable contributor on a number of teams. A .283 career hitter with over 1,700 hits at the minor league level, Bourgeois is also among the all-time leaders in Charlotte Knights franchise history. His solo home run in the top of the seventh inning was the 364th hit of his Knights career, which is third all-time. He’s currently in his fourth season with the Knights.



Charlotte scored their first of two runs in the game during the first inning. Second baseman Jose Vinicio, who singled to lead off the game, scored on an RBI groundout by Kevan Smith. Vinicio started the game in place of second baseman Yoan Moncada, who received a day off.



Danish (1-3, 3.38) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings on Tuesday and was saddled with the game two loss. Danish, 22, walked two and struck-out four batters in Tuesday’s game. He threw 91 pitches, 60 for strikes. Reliever Juan Minaya came on in relief of Danish and allowed just four hits over two scoreless innings. Minaya has not allowed a run in five of his six appearances this season.



Indianapolis starter Clay Holmes (1-1, 3.42) earned the win after giving up just two hits over seven innings. Reliever Pat Light notched his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.



The Knights will continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday and play the finale of their three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates). RHP Chris Volstad (0-1, 7.94) will get the start for the Knights against Indianapolis RHP Tyler Eppler (2-1, 2.96). Pre-game radio coverage of Wednesday’s 11:05 a.m. morning game will begin at 10:50 a.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action for the game from Victory Field.





