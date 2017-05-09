NCDOT: Part of Corriher Springs Road closed for repairs

From NC DOT: A section of Corriher Springs Road (Corriher Grange) is closed near Bradshaw Road in Rowan County. The closure, needed for the replacement of an underground pipe, is expected to remain in place until the afternoon of Friday, June 2.

Drivers can get around the closure using a signed detour onto Millbridge Road and Bradshaw Road.

Motorists need to slow down and use extra caution in the area as they approach the work zone from either direction. They should anticipate needing additional time to travel through the area because of the detour.

