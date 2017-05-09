VIDEO: Airman returns home to surprise 6-year-old son

It’s one of those things we never get tired of seeing; a military parent coming home after months or years away, to surprise their kids.

Tuesday’s homecoming happened at Balls Creek Elementary School in Catawba County.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Patrick Giannico has been stationed in Korea and hadn’t seen his son Nick in five months. Giannico says his son has grown at least a mile taller since then.

The big reveal happened in Nick’s classroom. His teacher made envelopes and each table opened one and read aloud what was written on a slip of paper. All combined, those words said, “Nick we have a surprise for you.”

That’s when Nick’s dad walked into the room. The little boy ran to his father and the two shared a moment at least 5 months in the making. Then the words that sound so much better in person, from father to son, “I love you, buddy.”

“It’s so great to be home,” Giannico said.

