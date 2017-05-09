Workers escape Kannapolis house fire

Two workers were able to escape a house fire in Kannapolis Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home on 21st Street when two workers were inside. The homeowners were not there at the time.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire, which was showing heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

An estimated damage amount has not been released, but the home appeared to sustain heavy damage. The cause remains under investigation.

