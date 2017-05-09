Two adults, two children escape Lake Wylie house fire

Four people were able to escape a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Clover.

According to officials in York County, two adults and two children were able to safely get out of the home that caught fire along Water Thrush Road.

Video from Sky3 shows the bulk of the damage appears to be located in the three-car garage that was attached to the home.

The American Red Cross says the Bethel Fire Department responded to the fire and the Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials for the family.

