Police: Man claims he was kidnapped, stabbed during robbery

A man told police in Maiden that he was kidnapped during a robbery Monday morning and later stabbed before being dumped along the road.

According to Maiden Police, an officer found the man, who is in his early 60s, lying beside a vehicle in a cul-de-sac in Maiden Monday morning around 11:53 a.m.

The man was "bleeding profusely" from multiple knife wounds. He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The man told officers he had been abducted at gunpoint from an area just off Interstate 40 near the Catawba and Iredell County line. He says the men took a small amount of cash and a laptop before making him get in the car and drive around.

The men reportedly made the man pull over in the cul-de-sac where one of the men stabbed him repeatedly.

The suspects are described as white males in their late twenties or early thirties. One is described as a white male of medium build, having reddish blonde hair with a slightly receding hairline, the other is described as a white male of medium build with dark hair.

The Maiden Police Department is investigating with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.