Pedestrian struck, killed in Cotswold

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Charlotte's Cotswold area Tuesday morning, according to Medic. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 9:18 a.m. on Randolph Road at Meadow Brook Drive. 

Medic said the person was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. 

No names have been released. 

