Pedestrian killed in Cotswold traffic incident

A person was killed in a traffic incident in Charlotte's Cotswold area Tuesday morning, according to Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 9:18 a.m. on Randolph Road at Meadow Brook Drive.

Witnesses say as a truck was backing in, a man in another car jumped under the truck. Police say the truck driver didn't do anything wrong.

The person hit was pronounced dead on scene, Medic says.

No names have been released.

Police are referring to the case as a death investigation.

