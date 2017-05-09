Law enforcement honored at Respect For Law breakfast

For more than three years, Dr. Marcus Plescia has been trying to chart a new course for Mecklenburg County’s health department, pushing for a smoking ban, a publicly-run farmer’s market and other big-picture ideas.More >>
For more than three years, Dr. Marcus Plescia has been trying to chart a new course for Mecklenburg County’s health department, pushing for a smoking ban, a publicly-run farmer’s market and other big-picture ideas.More >>
Law enforcement officers from the local, state, and nation level were honored in Salisbury on Tuesday morning during the annual Respect For Law breakfast.More >>
Law enforcement officers from the local, state, and nation level were honored in Salisbury on Tuesday morning during the annual Respect For Law breakfast.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a robbery at the Kangaroo in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street around 2:14 a.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a robbery at the Kangaroo in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street around 2:14 a.m.More >>
Salisbury Police charged a man with robbing a local convenience store over the weekend, and they say after he committed that crime, he hailed a taxi to make his getaway.More >>
Salisbury Police charged a man with robbing a local convenience store over the weekend, and they say after he committed that crime, he hailed a taxi to make his getaway.More >>
Parents will be allowed to speak for up to two minutes during Tuesday's hearing and are told to call between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. .More >>
Parents will be allowed to speak for up to two minutes during Tuesday's hearing and are told to call between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. .More >>