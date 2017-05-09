Law enforcement honored at Respect For Law breakfast

Law enforcement officers from the local, state, and national level were honored in Salisbury on Tuesday morning during the annual Respect For Law breakfast.

The event is organized by the Salisbury Lions Club and held at First Baptist Church.

The guest speaker was Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook who offered encouraging words of advice and shared Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden's "Seven Point Creed" about how to be successful in any endeavor.

Individual awards were presented to outstanding officers in each law enforcement agency in the county, including Sgt. Nina Stillwell from the China Grove Police Department, Lt. Dennis Salgade from the East Spencer PD, Officer Grayson M. Downs from the Kannapolis PD, Officer Jon Jessup from Landis PD, Trooper H.T. Sloop from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Officer Anna Duncan from the Rockwell Police Department, Sgt. Brandon Casper from the Salisbury Police Department, Officer Tyler Honeycutt from the Spencer PD, and Sgt, Jonathan Smith from the Veterans Administration Medical Center.

The Paul G. Wilson Award, which honors the outstanding law enforcement officer of the year across the county, was presented to Lt. Chad Moose of the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The work done by Lt. Moose to lead the investigation into the disappearance and death of Erica Parsons was noted by Dr. Karl Hales. Hales pointed out how the efforts of Moose, Sheriff Auten, and the investigators brought about the recovery of the remains of the missing Rowan County teenager, and how Moose worked to organize a funeral for Erica Parsons, and continues to work on the investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Chaplain Michael Taylor offered prayers for the safety of all who serve.

