Robber shoots self trying to flee northeast Charlotte gas station

A suspected robber reportedly shot himself while fleeing the scene of a gas station in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a robbery at the Kangaroo in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street around 2:14 a.m. The caller told police the man shot himself in the foot as he was fleeing.

The robber has not been located.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.