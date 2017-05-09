Police: Man robs Circle K then hails taxi for the getaway

Salisbury Police charged a man with robbing a local convenience store over the weekend, and they say after he committed that crime, he hailed a taxi to make his getaway.

According to the report, Jonathan Allen Shook, 18, of Yost Road, robbed the Circle K on East Innes on early on Saturday morning. Shook pointed a gun at the clerk's face and demanded money.

Shook got away with $62.

Police were able to watch surveillance video from the store and determine that Shook had run towards a hotel. As they searched the area they noticed a taxi circling the Walmart parking lot.

Shook was found in the cab, along with a book bag containing a gun. $62 cash was found in Shook's hoodie, according to police.

Shook was arrested and charged with robbery with firearm. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and later released on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.