Parents gear up for Tuesday's CMS boundary plan hearing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a robbery at the Kangaroo in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street around 2:14 a.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a robbery at the Kangaroo in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street around 2:14 a.m.More >>
Salisbury Police charged a man with robbing a local convenience store over the weekend, and they say after he committed that crime, he hailed a taxi to make his getaway.More >>
Salisbury Police charged a man with robbing a local convenience store over the weekend, and they say after he committed that crime, he hailed a taxi to make his getaway.More >>
Parents will be allowed to speak for up to two minutes during Tuesday's hearing and are told to call between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. .More >>
Parents will be allowed to speak for up to two minutes during Tuesday's hearing and are told to call between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. .More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
In City Council Monday night, the Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police called into question the city's support for CMPD officers. Members of the FOP addressed council members during the public hearing on next year's budget. They said the pay for officers is not competitive with similarly-sized departments around the country. As the budget stands now, officers are due for a 2 percent market-adjusted raise next year. "Give police officers a true raise, not a market adju...More >>
In City Council Monday night, the Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police called into question the city's support for CMPD officers. Members of the FOP addressed council members during the public hearing on next year's budget. They said the pay for officers is not competitive with similarly-sized departments around the country. As the budget stands now, officers are due for a 2 percent market-adjusted raise next year. "Give police officers a true raise, not a market adju...More >>