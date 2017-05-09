Parents gear up for Tuesday's CMS boundary plan hearing

A public hearing on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools boundary changes is set for Tuesday, where parents will get a chance to speak directly to the CMS board over the student assignment proposal.

Parents will be allowed to speak for up to two minutes during Tuesday's hearing and are told to call between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. To sign up in advance, call 980-343-5139 (option 4) by noon Tuesday, or sign up on site ahead of the 6 p.m. meeting.

The school board is set to vote on May 24, and changes won’t take effect until 2018-19. A second hearing will be held the day of the vote, which will operate under the same guidelines as Tuesday's hearing.

The Board of Education will also be conducting a work session on Student Assignment at 5 p.m. May 16 in room 267 of the Government Center.

CMS parents want the school board to delay the vote concerning the proposed student assignment plan that would impact 75 CMS schools and hundreds of families.

Superintendent Ann Clark and board members have spent the last two weeks getting feedback on their plan. Tuesday, Clark plans to release any revisions that are likely to be introduced May 24, The Observer reports.

CMS School Board member Eric Davis believes a delay for the vote concerning the proposed student assignment plan would not be a good idea. He believes it could risk CMS' capital request concerning its proposed bond referendum. Davis also believes a delay would extend the period of high anxiety and leave developing a new plan to new superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who is just learning the district.

School board member Thelma Byers-Bailey says she is open to delaying the vote. School board member Paul Bailey is also open to delaying parts of the new student assignment plan.

Davis also says he is confident the superintendent will provide all the needed data by the May 24 vote so there will be no need for a delay.

