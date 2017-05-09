Important CMS Public Hearing Today

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 9 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.
We’re getting information on what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in the University City area of Charlotte…and the attempted robber apparently shot himself.
New this morning…we have details of an armed robbery at a Target store in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area.
An important public hearing today as there will be a chance for parents to share their input on Charlotte Mecklenburg School boundaries.
We’re getting new details on a deadly fire at a Myrtle Beach campground.
A South Charlotte daycare is under investigation after reported problems with a former teacher.
Controversy over Fidget toys in schools! Hear what Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools told WBTV.
In City Council Monday night, the Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police called into question the city's support for CMPD officers. Members of the FOP addressed council members during the public hearing on next year's budget. They said the pay for officers is not competitive with similarly-sized departments around the country. As the budget stands now, officers are due for a 2 percent market-adjusted raise next year. "Give police officers a true raise, not a market adju...More >>
The wreck, appearing to involve two vehicles, happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Salem Road at New Hope Church Road.More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
Company officials confirmed an investigation was launched after allegations that a teacher did not follow protocol while supervising a child. They said that teacher is no longer an employee.More >>
The first decks he ordered have 26 faces. They're all murder victims, both current and cold cases.More >>
