CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Moncada Named IL Batter of the Week

Yoan Moncada Named IL Batter of the Week

Charlotte Second Baseman Hit .500 Over Six-Games Last Week



(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) -- Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada, who hit .500 (11-for-22) with eight runs scored, two home runs, and four RBIs over six games last week, was named as the International League’s Batter of the Week for the period of May 1-7, as announced by the International League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc. earlier this morning.



Ranked as the number one prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB.com, Moncada is hitting .352 (38-for-108) with 24 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, six home runs, 11 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 27 games with the Charlotte Knights this season. The Cuban native currently leads the IL in runs scored, and is in the top five in the League in batting average, hits, total bases, stolen bases, on-base percentage, and slugging.



Moncada, who is hitting .462 (18-for-39) over his last 10 games, is the second player this season to earn IL Batter of the Week honors for the Knights. Outfielder Willy Garcia, who is now a member of the Chicago White Sox, was named as the IL Batter of the Week during the first week of the season (April 6-9). The Knights are the only team in the IL with multiple batters of the week so far this season.



Earlier this season (May 1), the Chicago White Sox named Moncada as their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. During the first month of the season, the 21-year-old hit .314 (27-for-86) with 16 runs scored, four home runs, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases in 21 games for the Charlotte Knights.



The Charlotte Knights hit the road tonight to open a three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians from Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. Pre-game radio coverage of tonight’s 7:05 p.m. game begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.





