CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Drop Monday's Game at Indianapolis

Knights Drop Monday’s Game 5-3

Engel Records Three Hits in Game One Loss to Indians



(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) -- Outfielder Adam Engel continued his hot hitting, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their three-game series to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 5-3 on Monday from Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Knights.



Engel finished Monday’s game 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. The Cincinnati, OH native has recorded now five hits over his last two games and has tallied two home runs over his last four. Nicky Delmonico reached base three times (all walks) and swiped his first base of the season. Jacob May went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored.



Yoan Moncada, who was named as the International League Batter of the Week earlier in the day, went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. The 21-year-old Cuban native is hitting .345 on the season in 28 games with the Knights.



RHP Lucas Giolito (0-5, 7.31) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings and was saddled with the loss. Giolito, who is ranked as the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America, struck out three in his sixth start of the 2017 season. Relievers Giovanni Soto (2.0 IP) and Gregory Infante (1.0 IP) did not allow a run over the final three innings.



The Knights will continue their road trip on Tuesday and play game two of their three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates). RHP Tyler Danish (1-2, 3.14) will get the start for the Knights against Indianapolis RHP Clay Holmes (0-1, 3.72). Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday’s 11:05 a.m. morning game will begin at 10:50 a.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action for the game from Victory Field.





