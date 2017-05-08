Daycare investigation

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A South Charlotte daycare is under investigation after reported problems with a former employee. One teacher has been fired and reporter Alex Giles is asking why.

A little girl was bitten on the leg by an alligator. But she remembered something she saw at visit to Gatorland that apparently saved her and forced the gator to let her go.

A nasty note left on the windshield of a car parked in a spot for veterans at a local grocer. Turns out, the man who parked the car is a 20-year Navy veteran. Hear what he has to say to the person who tagged him.

It’s well known that jail inmates play a lot of cards to kill time. CMPD Sergeant Darrell Price figured if he put pictures of murder victims on playing cards, he might get someone talking about a particular crime—perhaps giving up a possible suspect. It’s information CMPD is willing to pay for if it leads to an arrest and conviction.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!