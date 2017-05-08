Fueled by redemption, No. 1 ranked Warriors take on rival Mavericks in playoffs

The Weddington Warriors Men's Lacrosse team is ranked number one in the state.

On the field, the Warriors are 15-1 going into Tuesday's playoff game against the Marvin Ridge Mavericks. Off the field, the North Carolina High School Athletics Association is reporting the team has the highest GPA in the state as well.

Weddington lost to Marvin Ridge last year in the playoffs, so Monday's second round game is all about redemption. Senior Attack Hunter Fasanaro is one of five Division I commits on the team. He said the team is using last year's loss as fuel going into the matchup.

Fasanaro and Head Coach Erick Gundersen tell us more about the team mindset this season.

"For us, this is the state championship game. We take each game as if it's our last, we never know. Right now we're not worried about anything in the future. It's one game at a time, so all our focus is on Marvin, especially after what happened last year. Just take it one game at a time," said Fasanaro.

"I like to think there's three aspects to the game. You have your mental, your emotional and your physical aspect and you have to play all three aspects to win," said Gundersen.

The Warriors have home field advantage for Monday night's game at 7 p.m.

