Morehead STEM Academy parents say student assignment plan is flawed

Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) parents are disturbed at how the district wants to tamper with a successful magnet program.

CMS' new student assignment plan would dismantle award winning Morehead STEM K-8 Academy. The proposed plan would turn Morehead into a partial magnet school and split students up.

"We see it as a dismantling because we are taking this intimate education environment that they currently have and spreading it across to two schools," Morehead STEM Academy parent Ivy Stinson said.

CMS wants to spread the success Morehead STEM Academy is experiencing to two struggling schools. Instead of students staying at Morehead Academy from Kindergarten through 8th grade, students would go to Nathaniel Alexander for grades K-2, Morehead Academy for grades 3 through 5, then James Martin Middle for grades 6 through 8.

Parents say there is no guarantee this plan will work.

"Taking it apart to do that is not the right way to do that," parent Eric Emerson said. "It's got to be a better way."

Morehead parents believe if this student assignment plan is approved it will have a negative impact on student achievement. They believe placing Morehead students in a bigger James Martin Middle school could cause harm.

"There are students here who thrive in smaller, more intimate environment," Emerson said. "They have a much better connection with their teacher."

Emerson also says effective teachers could leave the district. They think the plan is flawed.

"Most of them want to leave," he said. "They are not going to stay in the program. They have said, 'I will have no part of this. I will seek employment elsewhere.'"

Nearly 85% of the Morehead STEM Academy parents surveyed say they don't like the proposed new student assignment plan and are considering other options.

"We've been interviewing parents, and quite a few of them are already looking at alternatives," Emerson said. "They are going to pull their children out if they do this."

Parents have started a petition to delay a vote that's scheduled at the end of May.

"Why don't we do a little bit of research, some data collection, and look at the impact to the parents, to the students, to the cost to CMS," Stinson said.

In addition to a delay, parents recommend instead of dismantling the school, grow it so the more than 700 students who are on the waiting list can experience Morehead STEM Academy. Parents understand CMS wants to improve academic achievement at struggling schools and improve diversity at them, but they think the way CMS is handling it won't work.

"You're not going to be able to spread it," Emerson said. "You are going to lose all the pieces."

Morehead STEM Academy parents are not backing down. They plan to continue to meet to come up with a strategy to fight the proposed new student assignment plan.

