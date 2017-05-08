Salvation Army kicks off "Week of Hope" in Charlotte

Did you do anything kind for someone else today? Hundreds of people packed BB&T Stadium this morning to encourage people to do just that.

It’s called Random Acts of Hope. It’s a part of the Salvation Army’s “Week of Hope” to inspire people to just be nice and spread kindness. Hundreds of volunteers filled bags with toiletries, snacks, and school supplies.

“The Salvation Army this year is just trying to generate that attitude of hope in our community where people have needs. And we and other organizations in our community step out there to make a difference,” said Major Larry Broome.

The bags are going to homeless people, school supplies are going to underprivileged kids, and first responders and members of the military will get the snacks.

Broome says it’s an effort to let people know there’s still kindness in the world.

“People sometimes feel discouraged and down and out and like nobody cares. We want them to know that somebody does care.”

Each little gesture may be small, but combined, these volunteers hope it will have a ripple effect. And inspire other people to take on their own Random Acts of Hope.

“Whether it’s buying that coffee for somebody in line behind you or helping your teacher at school, whatever it might be that people start to give back a little hope and have an attitude of helpfulness in our community,” Broome said.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.