Christian bookstore robbed, Hickory police looking for suspect

It is a crime that people just can't believe happened - a Christian bookstore robbery.

"It makes no sense at all," said Kashin Barber. "Why would you steal from God?"

Barber was talking about the robbery at the LifeWay Christian Store on Saturday. A man came in, milled around and then handed a clerk a note. He walked away with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Surveillance pictures do show a man walking in front of a neighboring business, and police consider that man a "person of interest."

No names have been released, but warrants have been drawn up, said police.

No one was hurt in the robbery and store officials said they were cooperating with authorities.

Customer AL Jean Bogle said the crook should have left the money alone and maybe took a book instead.

"The Bible," she said, "The Bible would have been the perfect book for him."

Meanwhile, police continue to look for the suspect.

