Christian bookstore robbed, Hickory police looking for suspect

The boyfriend of the child's mother, 25-year-old Justin Carver, is facing first-degree murder charges.More >>
The boyfriend of the child's mother, 25-year-old Justin Carver, is facing first-degree murder charges.More >>
Surveillance pictures do show a man walking in front of a neighboring business, and police consider that man a "person of interest."More >>
Surveillance pictures do show a man walking in front of a neighboring business, and police consider that man a "person of interest."More >>
Suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has been indicted by a Mecklenburg County Grand Jury on sex charges following allegations of rape from February.More >>
Suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has been indicted by a Mecklenburg County Grand Jury on sex charges following allegations of rape from February.More >>
Four teens are facing charges in a shooting that killed 19-year-old father Mar’Quise Deshun Evans.More >>
Four teens are facing charges in a shooting that killed 19-year-old father Mar’Quise Deshun Evans.More >>
Their researchers examined cluster tweets from three advocacy organizations: the ACLU, Color of Change, and MomsRising.More >>
Their researchers examined cluster tweets from three advocacy organizations: the ACLU, Color of Change, and MomsRising.More >>