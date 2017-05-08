Two airlifted after serious crash in Union County, road closed

Two people were flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Union County Monday afternoon.

The wreck, appearing to involve two vehicles, happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Salem Road at New Hope Church Road. Officials blocked the intersection as crews appeared to try and free at least one occupant.

Troopers say two people were airlifted from the scene.

There's no word the patients' conditions, or what may have caused the crash.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.