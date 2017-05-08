One airlifted after serious crash in Union County, road closed

Four people were rushed to the hospital, including one person who had to be airlifted, after a serious crash in Union County Monday afternoon.

The wreck, which involved two vehicles, happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Salem Road at New Hope Church Road.

Troopers say a car on New Hope Church Rd didn't yield to traffic on New Salem, and t-boned a red jeep with an elderly couple. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch across the road.

Firefighters say they had to cut one of the doors on the red jeep to get the elderly couple out. Both people were conscious. Medics took them to the hospital.

Firefighters say a woman and a young boy were in the other car. They were able to lift the boy out but had to cut the car open to get the woman. Both of them were also conscious. Rescuers say the woman was airlifted to the hospital. The boy was taken by ambulance.

Troopers say the woman will likely be cited with failure to yield to traffic.

There's no word on the patients' conditions.

No names have been released.

