Recipe: Easy Strawberry Ice Cream with Hot Fudge Sauce

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Chef Alyssa and Chef Jossie joined us on Morning Break to share their recipe for easy Strawberry Ice Cream. 

Strawberry Ice Cream:

Ingredients:

  • 1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 16 oz heavy cream
  • 8 oz smashed strawberries

Directions:

  1. Place the condensed milk in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Whip the cream to stiff peaks.
  3. Gently fold the cream into the milk 1/3 at a time. Fold in the strawberries.
  4. Freeze mixture in an ice cream machine, follow manufacturer’s instructions. Place ice cream in freezer to set for 2 hours.

Hot Fudge:

  • 1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 6 oz semisweet dark chocolate chips
  • 2 oz unsalted butter

Place all ingredients in a double boiler and whisk until smooth. Over low heat, keep the fudge on the double boiler and serve warm over finished ice cream.

