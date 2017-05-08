Recipe: Easy Strawberry Ice Cream with Hot Fudge Sauce

Chef Alyssa and Chef Jossie joined us on Morning Break to share their recipe for easy Strawberry Ice Cream.

Strawberry Ice Cream:

Ingredients:

1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk

16 oz heavy cream

8 oz smashed strawberries

Directions:

Place the condensed milk in a large mixing bowl. Whip the cream to stiff peaks. Gently fold the cream into the milk 1/3 at a time. Fold in the strawberries. Freeze mixture in an ice cream machine, follow manufacturer’s instructions. Place ice cream in freezer to set for 2 hours.

Hot Fudge:

1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk

6 oz semisweet dark chocolate chips

2 oz unsalted butter

Place all ingredients in a double boiler and whisk until smooth. Over low heat, keep the fudge on the double boiler and serve warm over finished ice cream.

