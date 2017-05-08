Pedestrian struck near uptown in March dies, accused driver faces additional charge

A woman struck near uptown Charlotte in March has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Monday.

The accused driver, 25-year-old Jeffery Jay Junior Laforce, now faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 31-year-old Jessica Morrell was struck around 9:12 p.m. March 4 on South Tryon Street near Bland Street. She went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Police say Morell died from her injuries Saturday.

Laforce was arrested Monday and taken to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Laforce turned himself the morning after the wreck happened and was initially charged with felony hit-and-run.

Witnesses said a silver Dodge Avenger struck Morrell while she was crossing in the crosswalk, and that the traffic signal was red. DOT cameras were able to confirm the make and model of the suspect's vehicle, as well as the license plate number.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

