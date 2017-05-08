Recipe: Tequila-Lime Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

Chef Glenn Lyman shares his recipe for shrimp on the grill... This recipe is perfect for Cinco de Mayo or any summer meal.

Tequila-Lime Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

Ingredients:

¼ cup, plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup tequila

½ cup fresh lime juice

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

Fresh pineapple wedges

Directions:

Combine ¼ cup oil and next six ingredients in 6-Cup Storage Container to make the marinade. Toss shrimp with the marinade, cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Remove shrimp and drain, discarding remaining marinade. Thread shrimp and pineapple onto Sliding Skewers. Grill over medium-high heat, 2 minutes on each side or until shrimp are just opaque. Serve on Rectangular Tray. Serves 4-8 as an appetizer.

Tequila-Lime Salsa

Ingredients:

2 oz. tequila

½ ear corn, grilled and kernels cut from the cob

1 avocado, diced

3 limes, juiced

½ cup tomatoes, diced

¼ cup white onions, diced

½ jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except chips in a mixing bowl. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving. Serve with chips. Makes about 3 cups of salsa.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.