Caldwell County man pleads guilty to cooking meth

A man who pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine faces five to seven years in prison.

James Clifford Sharpe, 41, was sentenced in Caldwell County Superior Court Thursday.

Court officials say the offense happened in March 2016 after agents received an anonymous tip that Sharpe was cooking meth at a home on Grassy Knob Lane.

Agents say they noticed various items indicative of drug activity outside the home, including a plastic 2-liter bottle with remnants of a meth lab.

Agents say they recovered more items consistent with manufacturing meth after searching the Grassy Knob Lane home.

