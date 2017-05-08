Power line repair to temporarily close part of I-85 in Concord

Part of Interstate 85 will be closed in Concord Monday for power line repairs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews plan to close I-85 northbound and southbound at Exit 58, U.S. 29/601, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Crews will work to reinstall power lines that were brought down during the morning hours.

Officers will direct motorists up and over I-85 at Exit 58 during the closure.

NCDOT asks motorists to expect delays.

